Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target Cut to €130.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Societe Generale from €140.00 ($142.86) to €130.00 ($132.65) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANNSF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €119.00 ($121.43) to €126.00 ($128.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($159.18) to €133.00 ($135.71) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

