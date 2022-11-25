Analysts Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) PT at $15.15

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

GFI stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

