AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $140.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.