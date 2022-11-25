GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $56.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

