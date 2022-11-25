Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $74.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after buying an additional 1,119,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

