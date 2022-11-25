BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives $114.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXC. Benchmark decreased their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 193.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 75.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 24.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $615.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.86.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

