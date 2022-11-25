Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $98.56

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

