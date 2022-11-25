Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 353 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 353 ($4.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.85) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($229,159.28). In other news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($229,159.28). Also, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($47,061.61). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 115,750 shares of company stock worth $25,338,000.

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.65) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 379.80 ($4.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.59. The firm has a market cap of £576.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1,138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

