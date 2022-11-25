Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $45.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.52.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Comcast alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.