Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $60.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

SEE opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $148,954 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

