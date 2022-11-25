Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $60.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

