Comparing MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments 52.79% 16.35% 14.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.11 $38.66 million $0.73 13.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments.

20.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

