Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$74.44

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.38. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$41.04 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

