PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) & Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Critical Analysis

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Mitsubishi Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $12.02 billion 1.61 $1.38 billion $1.09 12.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PropTech Investment Co. II and Mitsubishi Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 2 0 2.33

PropTech Investment Co. II presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Profitability

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Mitsubishi Estate 12.99% 7.57% 2.57%

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

