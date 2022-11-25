Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $12.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

