Critical Survey: Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Woodside Energy Group and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80

California Resources has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.65 $1.98 billion N/A N/A California Resources $1.89 billion 1.73 $612.00 million $14.47 3.08

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A California Resources 43.44% 28.71% 11.74%

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. California Resources pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

California Resources beats Woodside Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.