Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives $74.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CTTAY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Shares of CTTAY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
