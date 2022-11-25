AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

UHAL stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

In other AMERCO news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 275,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMERCO news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 275,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 603,150 shares of company stock worth $32,445,983. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

