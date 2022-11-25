Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.