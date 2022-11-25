Bank of America Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

URBN stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

