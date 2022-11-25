Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.73) to GBX 143 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.