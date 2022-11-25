StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

