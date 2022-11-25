StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.
WisdomTree Investments Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments
About WisdomTree Investments
WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.