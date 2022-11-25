Raymond James Cuts WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $15.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $16.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 161.37%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

