Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) PT Raised to GBX 1,470

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,320 ($15.61) to GBX 1,470 ($17.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intermediate Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

ICGUF stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

