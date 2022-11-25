British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Panmure Gordon

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue downgraded British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

