Financial Survey: InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) versus Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InspireMD and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -321.14% -64.03% -52.30% Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 2.06 -$14.92 million ($2.27) -0.49 Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.32 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -2.20

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Medical beats InspireMD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

