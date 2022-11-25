Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,796.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

