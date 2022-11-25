Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Griffin Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.78.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

