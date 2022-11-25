StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $768,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

