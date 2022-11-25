Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

About Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,096.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.