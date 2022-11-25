Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

