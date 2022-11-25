Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) versus Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Critical Comparison

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $79.86 million 1.89 $21.27 million $1.82 7.91 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.18 $1.61 million $0.68 18.87

Profitability

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 24.28% 11.65% 1.10% Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 full-service branch in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

