Comparing Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Ardelyx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $4.10 million 1.92 -$74.89 million ($15.02) -0.01 Ardelyx $10.10 million 32.85 -$158.16 million ($0.85) -2.08

Agile Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -797.48% -1,074.50% -186.41% Ardelyx -1,266.91% -171.18% -82.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardelyx has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agile Therapeutics and Ardelyx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ardelyx 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ardelyx has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 191.90%. Given Ardelyx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Agile Therapeutics.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Agile Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia. It is also developing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease; and RDX020, an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd. in China, and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

