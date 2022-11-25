Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

