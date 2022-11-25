Analyzing Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archon and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.50 billion 1.24 $129.92 million $1.14 19.57

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.1% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Archon and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 6.71% -10.56% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Archon and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 0 6 6 0 2.50

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $30.58, indicating a potential upside of 37.08%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Archon.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Archon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. As of February 28, 2022, the company operated 27 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

