Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.95). The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Provention Bio Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

