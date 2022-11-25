Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.95). The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Provention Bio Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

