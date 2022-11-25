Comparing Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) & Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lindblad Expeditions and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mondee 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.72%. Mondee has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 3.57 -$119.21 million ($2.16) -4.58 Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Mondee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mondee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -28.59% N/A -12.68% Mondee N/A -34.45% -1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of Mondee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mondee beats Lindblad Expeditions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company also provides luxury cycling and adventure tours worldwide under the DuVine name; active small group and private custom journeys throughout the United States national park under the Off the Beaten Path brand name; and curated active small group and private custom journeys that are centered around cinematic walks led by the local guides under the Classic Journeys name. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.