Comparing Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) and Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 4.34% 49.62% 2.18% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Lisata Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 1.43 $2.08 million $0.15 32.27 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.30

Risk and Volatility

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryo-Cell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cryo-Cell International and Lisata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cryo-Cell International currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.36%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

