Head-To-Head Contrast: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and iStar (NYSE:STAR)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) and iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. iStar pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iStar has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and iStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $3.07 million N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A iStar $308.63 million 2.94 $132.48 million $7.40 1.41

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

84.5% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 77.25% 58.59% 53.25% iStar 288.50% -7.41% -2.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMEN Properties and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A iStar 0 0 0 0 N/A

iStar has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.76%. Given iStar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Summary

iStar beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About iStar

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

