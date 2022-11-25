Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $151.63

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

