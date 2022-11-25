Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $64.53

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.95.
A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,478 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,914 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Further Reading
