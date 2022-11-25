Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $64.53

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.95.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,478 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,914 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

