Brokerages Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) PT at $115.40

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HXGBY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.
About Hexagon AB (publ)
Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.
