Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $32.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 108.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 20.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 223.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 123,674 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

