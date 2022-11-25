Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $91.92

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.92.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

