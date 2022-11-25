Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $66.35

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Trex stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

