Analysts Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Price Target at $23.15

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,437. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 43.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 750,946 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 634.8% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 604,734 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coursera by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 487,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Coursera by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

