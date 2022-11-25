Analysts Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) PT at $22.54

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research firms have commented on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 875,559 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $19,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

