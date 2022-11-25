Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $103.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

