easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 606.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 606.79 ($7.17).

A number of research firms have weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.91) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

LON EZJ opened at GBX 394.10 ($4.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.67. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 338.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.57.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.