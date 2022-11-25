Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$49.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 259 shares of company stock worth $11,420.

TSE PPL opened at C$47.43 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

